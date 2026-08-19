Adams describes Mkhwanazi as an apartheid-era police officer

National Coloured Congress Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has told the Madlanga Commission that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was “provocative” and described him as an apartheid-era police officer.

Adams testified that he took exception to comments made by Mkhwanazi in Parliament regarding former MK cadres serving in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Adams described Mkhwanazi’s comments as offensive, given the sacrifices made by struggle veterans who joined the police after the advent of democracy.

“I found it provocative because the MK cadres who were referred to SAPS, to my knowledge, were people like General Jeremy Veary, General Andre General Tio. These were men that sacrificed their prime to fight for me. And what I have is an apartheid police officer criticizing them,” says Adams.

Adams has accused Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee of failing to hold the SAPS to account.

Adams is expected to answer questions about his Section 27 affidavit, which subsequently led to the arrest of seven Crime Intelligence officials, including head Dumisani Khumalo.

Adams says when SAPS officials appear before the Portfolio Committee, they avoid questions or rely on standard responses.

“On a previous occasion, I asked the National Commissioner how many members of his family (are) in his office and whether those persons had gone through the proper appointment process. On 18 September 2024, I asked the National Commissioner, General Fani Massimola, to explain why Lieutenant-General Dumasani Kumalo had been permitted to purchase a redundant cell phone grabber,” he says.

Madlanga Commission | Adams reprimanded: Canny Maphanga reports

