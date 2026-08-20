Adams denies abusing access to Mchunu over Intelligence docket claims

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has denied abusing his access to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after saying he had written to him about Crime Intelligence officials allegedly intercepting dockets in Gauteng.

Fadiel Adams, who is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, says his aim was to protect the integrity of investigations and ensure accountability within Crime Intelligence.

However, Commissioner Sesi Baloyi raises concerns about the sequence of events.

“There’s just something wrong about this whole process. For lack of a better word, it stinks of machinations. Do you want to comment?”

Adams responds by saying, “Yes, please, commissioner, commissioner, I acted only because I wanted these cases investigated. I had no other motive. I emailed the Minister twice. The minister’s office responded twice. I’m actually appreciative of the response, because other ministers don’t respond.”

He says he wrote to Minister Mchunu less than 24 hours after opening criminal cases against Crime Intelligence officials.

Adams says that he had relied on information from the late General André Lincoln, who had informed him that the officials had attempted to intercept the dockets.

Adv Lee Seegels-Ncube, who is leading his evidence says, “Let’s pause there. Laid the charges the day before at 8 o’clock the next morning, you know that Gauteng Police is adopting the same modus operandi, based on what?”

Adams replies, “Again, the man with insight into these type of things.”

Seegels-Ncube responds, “No Mr Adams, you have the case numbers now. You cannot rely on a dead man every time.”

Adams reacts, “Ma’am, It’s unacceptable. I understand your frustration. Let me explain mine to you, if you will. Please, please, just give me one second. I will explain it to you.”

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