Adams could face perjury charges over faulty laptop claims: Dr Nkosi

A Criminal Law expert, Dr Bongani Nkosi, says that the leader of National Coloured Congress (NCC) and MP, Fadiel Adams may face perjury charges if it is proven that he lied under oath.

This comes after Adams told the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday that his parliamentary laptop was persistently faulty for 18 months, resulting in delays in submitting his witness statement to the commission.

However, Parliament has refuted the allegations stating that its ICT service desk records do not support Adams’ claims.

Nkosi says if the commission finds that a witness misrepresented the reason for a delay, there are possible legal consequences.

“There are offences that the witness can actually commit. One of them is perjury, which will then be lying under oath. It has to be understood that at this particular level, he filed the affidavit on the eve of his attending the hearing.”

“However, there are two options. He may be charged with perjury if it is shown that he has lied under oath. Alternatively, he may be held in contempt of the commission because as a member of Parliament, as a witness, he has that duty to come and testify,” adds Dr Nkosi.

Below is the full interview with Dr Bongani Nkosi

On Tuesday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said there was no evidence showing that hardware failures, freezing tickets were lodged.

“Following these remarks, Parliament checked its ICT [Information and Communication Technology] service desk records for technical support provided to Mr Adams during the period concerned. The records do not show a persistent problem with his laptop, repeated hardware failures or freezing, or the device being repeatedly booked in for repairs.”

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