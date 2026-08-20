Adams apologises after Madlanga reprimands him for ‘chief’ remark

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has apologised to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria after referring to Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga as “chief” during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Adams is back at the Commission where he has been has giving details on a confidential Crime Intelligence report that was allegedly slipped underneath his office door in Parliament.

Evidence leader Adv Lee Seegels-Ncube also asked Adams about the amount of paperwork he initially handed over to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

He responded by saying, “Ma’am, this, if I must tell you the honest truth, this seems a little bit more paperwork here than what I handed over, but it is in line with the paperwork that I handed over, and this, again, this is one of the reasons why I laid a criminal case against IDAC (the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption) because there are things in this document, in this case, that bother me, and if this investigation is ongoing, then I personally suggest, and the commission must guide me, that I don’t talk about this if it’s under investigation.”

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