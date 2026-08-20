Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Adams apologises after Madlanga reprimands him for ‘chief’ remark

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 20, 2026.
  • The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 20, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has apologised to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria after referring to Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga as “chief” during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Adams is back at the Commission where he has been has giving details on a confidential Crime Intelligence report that was allegedly slipped underneath his office door in Parliament.

Evidence leader Adv Lee Seegels-Ncube also asked Adams about the amount of paperwork he initially handed over to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

He responded by saying, “Ma’am, this, if I must tell you the honest truth, this seems a little bit more paperwork here than what I handed over, but it is in line with the paperwork that I handed over, and this, again, this is one of the reasons why I laid a criminal case against IDAC (the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption) because there are things in this document, in this case, that bother me, and if this investigation is ongoing, then I personally suggest, and the commission must guide me, that I don’t talk about this if it’s under investigation.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News