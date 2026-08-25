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Ad Hoc Committee under pressure ahead of September deadline

Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi meets at Parliament on February 3, 2026.
  • The Ad Hoc committee continues to work on its draft report. This after looking into concerns of national security following allegations of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration into SAPS.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@JustSecuCluster
Diteboho Ntamane

One of the key issues under debate, as Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee grapples with finalising its draft report, is whether Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, acted independently or under external influence when he ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

The committee is investigating concerns of national security following allegations of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee’s deadline to table its report before the National Assembly is 11 September.

Soviet Lekganyane, the committee’s chairperson, says, “It was not only the submission that would have been made by Miss Mashale or by Miss de Haas or by Mogotsi, but evidence was also presented before the committee, including the expenditure reports of the PKTT that were presented before us. So this decision was not solely based on what would have been said by Mogotsi or Miss Mashale or Miss de. Haas, but various other documents or information presented before the minister would have been considered”.

X | @SABCNews | LIVE | The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is meeting this evening to consider its draft report. pic.twitter.com/XuW2Y6s0S9

 

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