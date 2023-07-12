The Ad Hoc Committee to nominate the next Public Protector says it has received 70 nominations and applications.

32 nominations were, however, rejected because the nominators failed to comply with the requirements as stipulated in the advertisement. These include failure to obtain the written consent of the person they were nominating as well as providing relevant documentation, including CVs.

Among the people on this list are Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Justice Dunstan Mlambo and advocate Dali Mpofu.

Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka received the most nominations on the list of those who will be considered for shortlisting.

“We are not dealing with the names we are dealing with the nominations. It’s the nominations that are invalid not the people who have been nominated. So I hereby recommend that we declared 32 nominations invalid for non-compliance.”

Section 194 Committee Inquiry

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Section 194 Committee inquiry into the fitness of the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office says it could complete its work earlier than July 28. This after Mkhwebane ignored several deadlines that the committee had set.

The latest was on last week Friday, when she was supposed to indicate whether she would make any final closing arguments pertaining to the allegations in the motion before the committee.

The chairperson of the committee Qubudile Dyantyi says, “She chose not to be accountable to the committee and to be only accountable to herself and demonstrating a don’t care attitude. She has therefore, given away and opportunity to set the record straight on the questions asked. She also gave away an opportunity to persuade members of the committee.”