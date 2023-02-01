The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its hope for a crime-free South Africa by 2030.

The party announced the outcomes of its NEC Lekgotla earlier this week.

The newly elected ANC NEC gathered to elect the national working committee members and to also discuss issues affecting the country.

Activists, however, are not convinced that the party’s goal to rid the country of crime in seven years is achievable.

Last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele painted a grim picture of the country’s woes.

Crime stats:

According to Cele, 72 people are killed each day in the country.

This, while gender-based violence is also on the rise with more than 13 000 victims recorded between July and September 2022.

Rape cases are also prevalent.

Over 10 000 cases were reported between July and September 2022.

Crime prevention organisation Action Society, however, predicts that the coming financial year will be the bloodiest in the country’s history.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron says, “Currently, South Africa has a minimum of 72 murders per day, I see that increasing within the next financial year. The current trend shows that we are going to have one of the worst, if not the bloodiest year that we have had over the past two decades and I think that will continue over the next few years unless there is a drastic turnaround.”