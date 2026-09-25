ANC MP Khusela Sangoni accused of ‘protecting’ Mchunu

The Activists and Citizens Forum has accused African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Khusela Sangoni of protecting Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the expense of suspended National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

Mchunu is on special leave while charges against Masemola have been dropped.

The forum says Sangoni, who is also the Member of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, is trying to shift the blame for wrongdoing in the SAPS to Masemola, who Mchunu allegedly forced to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The forum’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “ANC Member of Parliament Khusela Sangoni, member of the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee, will never succeed with her dirty plans to get rid of the police commissioner Fannie Masemola. It is totally disgusting but not surprising that Khusela finds Commissioner Fannie Masemola guilty.”

“Accusing him of failing to uphold his oath by not objecting to an unlawful instruction from Minister Senzo Mchunu. We are asking why Khusela Sangoni is not condemning Minister Senzo Mchunu,” explains Bloem.

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