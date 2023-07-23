ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba, says the party has welcomed hundreds of members from other parties in the North West.

The members are from 12 branches in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region.

They were welcomed in Mahikeng during Mashaba’s three-days visit to the region to engage with party members.

The party is one of many preparing for next year’s elections.

Mashaba says they are ready for the poll.