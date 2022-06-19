ActionSA party leaders, including the National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, have paid a visit to the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

Their visit to the Province started on Friday, to increase their support leading to the announcement of the provincial chairperson. Beaumont also visited Giyani and Thohoyandou.

Beaumont says the visit is a build-up to the announcement of their provincial chairperson on Monday (20th) by party President, Herman Mashaba.

Watch: ActionSA in Limpopo to grow support for the Party

Beaumont, says, “We are now ensuring that ActionSA is set up to contest in all the nine provinces in South Africa…the Limpopo province is a very important province to Action SA….. On my Monday we will be announcing the provincial chairperson of Action SA in this province and our visit is about consulting structures of Action SA across the province to consult the traditional leadership.”

Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) chairperson in Limpopo, Letsiri Phaahla, has announced that he is officially joining Action SA.

Phaahla made the announcement during a meeting with the Party leaders at Ga-Phaahla in the Sekhukhune district. Phaahla says he is joining Action SA because he is tired of empty promises from other political parties.

“I am joining Action SA today officially, I am their member. We have been thrown in and out with false promises from the party that we identified ourselves with.”

Party President, Herman Mashaba tweeted “We’ve got an exciting announcement lined up for Limpopo this coming Monday! Can you guess who’s joining? I’ve got a few copies of The Accidental Mayor to give away.”

The Party will convene a media briefing to announce the chairperson of the party in Limpopo on Monday morning.