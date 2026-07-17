ActionSA to reveal alleged SAPS cover-up in Phala Phala matter

ActionSA will hold a media briefing on Friday, where it will reveal what it claims are damning internal police records pointing to a deliberate cover-up by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Phala Phala matter.

The party claims the documents show efforts to shield members of the Presidential Protection Unit over unlawful conduct.

ActionSA’s party’s National Chairperson Michael Beaumont and MP Lerato Ngobeni will lead the media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Beaumont says, “The Public Protector in her investigations of Phala Phala found that these Presidential Protection Unit members had operated outside of the law in their unlawful investigation of the robbery.”

“She directed IPID to investigate the matter, IPID did and it was classified top secret and held back from the South African people and only after a protracted legal battle, were we able to publish that information in April this year. And it listed about 13 breaches of regulations for a SAPS member. And then we learnt through parliamentary questions ActionSA posed to parliament, that despite those two institutions damning findings, the two individuals had been found not guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing,” adds Beaumont.