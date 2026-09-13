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ActionSA to prioritise service delivery, job creation in Free State

ActionSA deputy president Dr Mbahare Kekana is seen with party leadership during a door-to-door campaign in Welkom in the Free State on 13 September 2026.
  • ActionSA deputy president Dr Mbahare Kekana is seen with party leadership during a door-to-door campaign in Welkom in the Free State on 13 September 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @MbahareKekana_
SABC News

ActionSA deputy president, Dr Mbahare Kekana, says they are excited about contesting the Local Government Elections in the Free State for the first time.

He says ActionSA’s campaign focus is on restoring governance, improving the delivery of basic services and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Kekana, alongside the party’s provincial secretary Lerato Mosala, is engaging Welkom residents in a door-to-door campaign.

“The issue of unemployment: there’s no employment, there are no factories, there are no opportunities, young people are not working. So, we want to make sure that we create employment; as ActionSA, we want to ensure people get employment.”

-Report by Abigail Visagie 

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