ActionSA to prioritise service delivery, job creation in Free State

ActionSA deputy president, Dr Mbahare Kekana, says they are excited about contesting the Local Government Elections in the Free State for the first time.

He says ActionSA’s campaign focus is on restoring governance, improving the delivery of basic services and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Kekana, alongside the party’s provincial secretary Lerato Mosala, is engaging Welkom residents in a door-to-door campaign.

“The issue of unemployment: there’s no employment, there are no factories, there are no opportunities, young people are not working. So, we want to make sure that we create employment; as ActionSA, we want to ensure people get employment.”

{Direct Voter Engagement} We’re only asking for five years. Five years to fix this municipality. Five years to restore basic service delivery, bring accountability back to local government, and show residents what true governance is about. Come the next national elections,… https://t.co/lu2riIDeQ7 pic.twitter.com/JwfSaZRqNb — DR Mbahare J Kekana (@MbahareKekana_) September 13, 2026

-Report by Abigail Visagie