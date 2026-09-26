ActionSA to launch LGE manifesto in Johannesburg

ActionSA will launch its 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) Manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.

ActionSA has described the manifesto as a blueprint for improving the delivery of basic services in local government.

Party leader Herman Mashaba says they will unveil a clear plan of action to get municipalities working again.

Mashaba is ActionSA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. He once led the city after the 2016 local elections as a Democratic Alliance (DA) member.

Mashaba resigned from the DA in 2019 following internal party disagreements. -Reporting by Viola May