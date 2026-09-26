ActionSA to launch LGE manifesto in Johannesburg

ActionSA will launch its 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) Manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.
ActionSA has described the manifesto as a blueprint for improving the delivery of basic services in local government.
Party leader Herman Mashaba says they will unveil a clear plan of action to get municipalities working again.
Mashaba is ActionSA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. He once led the city after the 2016 local elections as a Democratic Alliance (DA) member.
Mashaba resigned from the DA in 2019 following internal party disagreements. -Reporting by Viola May
❌ Roads falling apart.
❌ Unreliable water supply.
❌ Sewage flooding the streets.
❌ Broken streetlights.
How will ActionSA fix this?
Join us this Saturday as we unveil our 2026 Elections Manifesto – a clear plan of action to fix our broken municipalities.
🗳️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/g1ESkujsT0
— ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 24, 2026