ActionSA to challenge SAPS clearing of Rhoode, Rikhotso

ActionSA has revealed that it has instructed its legal team to challenge the South African Police Service (SAPS) disciplinary hearing against Major General Wally Rhoode and Brigadier Hennie Rikhotso.

The party says it’s shocked that the two officers were cleared by SAPS’ internal disciplinary proceedings despite the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) making adverse findings against them.

Briefing the media, the party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont and MP Lerato Ngobeni say the outcomes are questionable and inconsistent with the findings of IPID and the Public Protector’s key aspects of the Phala Phala investigation.

“The record of Rhoode’s disciplinary hearing is four pages long and Rikhotso is two pages long, for a record of decision this is really raises the question, was the disciplinary hearing really held at all. At the end of the day, what we know is that this were two matters investigated including by the Public Protector and IPID and there is no way that six pages in total can do justice to a proper disciplinary process that was required by the Public Protector,” adds Beaumont.