ActionSA in the City of Tshwane says it will take legal action if the Tshwane council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana attempts to block yet another motion of no-confidence against him.

The multi-party collation has resolved that ActionSA will bring the motion against Ndzwanana at next Thursday’s council sitting.

Ndzwanana, the sole ATM councillor in the City was elected Speaker three months ago through the support of the ANC-EFF alliance.

ActionSA Tshwane caucus spokesperson, Thabang Sebotsane says Ndzwanana is ill-equipped and does not understand basic council rules.

“He has destabilised council proceedings by using the Speaker’s office to advance the interest of his puppet masters in the EFF ANC alliance and has attempted to block previous motions against himself for no good reason.”

“ActionSA believes his election was a part of [Gauteng Premier] Panyaza Lesufi and ANC’s ploy to destabilise the coalition government ahead of the 2024 elections, [and] to secure a majority. There can’t be stability in Tshwane when the ANC/EFF sponsored Speaker is actively involved in attempting to undermine the multi-party coalition government,” adds Sebotsane.