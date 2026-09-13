Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

ActionSA targets Free State take over in Local Government Elections

  • FILE | An ActionSA flag
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @ActionSA
SABC News

ActionSA‘s Deputy President Dr Mbahare Kekana says the party is targeting Free State metros and aiming for a total takeover after the 2026 Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November.

Kekana and the party’s provincial leadership are on the ground in Welkom on Sunday, embarking on a door-to-door campaign to woo voters ahead of the highly anticipated elections.

Kekana has vowed that ActionSA will restore and rebuild the glory of the province and its people, noting that the province has been struck by a high rate of youth unemployment, lack of service delivery and poor governance.

“As we are driving here, it’s clear there’s no service delivery. There’s illegal dumping, there are potholes, young people are loitering around. You can see that ANC is not doing service to this municipality. That’s why, as ActionSA, we are here to talk to voters, to say, give us a mandate. We don’t want 32 years; we just want 5 years so that we can provide service to this municipality”.

Kekana says, “Our main focus, as I said, is to create employment. We have noticed that in the Free State, there are a lot of factories which are closed or non-functional. So we want to make sure that we open those factories. We want to make sure that we have functioning municipalities, just like in Tshwane. You see, Tshwane is moving, and then Dr Nasiphi Moya. So we want to see ActionSA fielding mayoral candidates who are ready to make sure that service delivery is going to the people. And we were prepared to work with everybody. We’re not here as heroes, but we are here as a partner, which wants to give services to these municipalities in the Free State.”

LGE 2026 | ActionSA embarks on a door-to-door campaign in Welkom

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News