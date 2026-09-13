ActionSA targets Free State take over in Local Government Elections

“As we are driving here, it’s clear there’s no service delivery. There’s illegal dumping, there are potholes, young people are loitering around. You can see that ANC is not doing service to this municipality. That’s why, as ActionSA, we are here to talk to voters, to say, give us a mandate. We don’t want 32 years; we just want 5 years so that we can provide service to this municipality”.

Kekana says, “Our main focus, as I said, is to create employment. We have noticed that in the Free State, there are a lot of factories which are closed or non-functional. So we want to make sure that we open those factories. We want to make sure that we have functioning municipalities, just like in Tshwane. You see, Tshwane is moving, and then Dr Nasiphi Moya. So we want to see ActionSA fielding mayoral candidates who are ready to make sure that service delivery is going to the people. And we were prepared to work with everybody. We’re not here as heroes, but we are here as a partner, which wants to give services to these municipalities in the Free State.”

LGE 2026 | ActionSA embarks on a door-to-door campaign in Welkom