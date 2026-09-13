ActionSA targets Free State take over in Local Government Elections

ActionSA‘s Deputy President Dr Mbahare Kekana says the party is targeting Free State metros and aiming for a total takeover after the 2026 Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November.
Kekana and the party’s provincial leadership are on the ground in Welkom on Sunday, embarking on a door-to-door campaign to woo voters ahead of the highly anticipated elections.
Kekana has vowed that ActionSA will restore and rebuild the glory of the province and its people, noting that the province has been struck by a high rate of youth unemployment, lack of service delivery and poor governance.
“As we are driving here, it’s clear there’s no service delivery. There’s illegal dumping, there are potholes, young people are loitering around. You can see that ANC is not doing service to this municipality. That’s why, as ActionSA, we are here to talk to voters, to say, give us a mandate. We don’t want 32 years; we just want 5 years so that we can provide service to this municipality”.
Kekana says, “Our main focus, as I said, is to create employment. We have noticed that in the Free State, there are a lot of factories which are closed or non-functional. So we want to make sure that we open those factories. We want to make sure that we have functioning municipalities, just like in Tshwane. You see, Tshwane is moving, and then Dr Nasiphi Moya. So we want to see ActionSA fielding mayoral candidates who are ready to make sure that service delivery is going to the people. And we were prepared to work with everybody. We’re not here as heroes, but we are here as a partner, which wants to give services to these municipalities in the Free State.”