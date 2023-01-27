ActionSA in Mpumalanga has reported the Ehlanzeni District Municipality to the Hawks for alleged corruption involving millions of rand.

The party is accusing the municipality of squandering millions of rand on a sports facility that was never built in Schoemansdal, Nkomazi.

Only changing rooms and toilets were built on an open piece of land, and the built infrastructure is in a state of decay.

The facility was started in 2003 with the goal of getting young people off the streets. Ironically, the leader of the party in the province Thoko Mashiane was the Municipal Manager at the time.

ActionSA Nkomazi Chairperson, Sandile Sambo, says those involved should be brought to book.

“We are very disappointed as a party, we want accountability from the government to make sure that district municipality is kept to task and make sure they recoup the money, if it is left like that it is money wasted, the other is we written to public protector but responded to say they only investigate cases that are less than 12 years, so the only action we have is to look for another security agencies the hawks to investigate what happened here, they must recoup the money and make sure the people responsible for this are held accountable.”

