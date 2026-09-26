ActionSA puts crime fighting at centre of election campaign

ActionSA has placed crime fighting and law enforcement at the heart of its local government election campaign, promising a crackdown on criminality, urban decay and illegal activity in municipalities.

Speaking in Johannesburg at the launch of the party’s manifesto ahead of the 4 November Local Government Elections, party leader Herman Mashaba says ActionSA would increase the number of law enforcement officers on the streets and target illegal connections, hijacked buildings, infrastructure theft and criminal syndicates.

The party also says it will work closely with the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service to address illegal immigration.

ActionSA argues that restoring law and order and protecting municipal assets are critical to improving service delivery and rebuilding public confidence in local government.

LGE 2026 | ActionSA President Herman Mashaba says the party will target corruption, crime and lawlessness in municipalities it governs. Mashaba warns: “Where ActionSA governs, start running now,” referring to those stealing from residents and criminal syndicates. pic.twitter.com/gVhmHQ3eVM — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

Mashaba says, “Let me tell you what ActionSA will do. We will put more law enforcement officers on our streets properly trained, properly equipped and deployed where they are needed most. We will take back our public spaces from criminals, gangs and those who believe they can operate above the law. We will go after the theft of municipal infrastructure, illegal connections, hijacked buildings and the criminal syndicates that profit from them. We will use every lawful power available to municipalities to deal with illegal immigration, working with the department of home affairs and the South African Police Service where national enforcement powers are required. We will strengthen cunicipal courts so that by-laws are actually enforced and cases do not simply disappear. Residents should not have to accept that crime, disorder and lawlessness are simply part of living in South Africa. We cannot normalise criminality in our country.”

Video | LGE 2026 | Mashaba to unveil ActionSA’s election manifesto