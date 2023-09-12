ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the party’s policy conference will not affect the Multi-Party Charter it has established with other political parties.

Ngobeni was responding to concerns about the party holding its policy conference after confirming its participation in the Multi-Party Coalition agreement.

ActionSA is holding its inaugural policy conference in Ekurhuleni as it gears towards the 2024 national elections.

The gathering has over 600 delegates in attendance and will focus on 11 key policy proposals.

Ngobeni says the parties will contest separately.

“In as far as policies are concerned, we know what we are proposing as value propositions to South Africans. So all of us will contest in the market place. This is a political marketplace. We still will contest and that will determine the numbers that are going to go to the Multi-Party Charter team with.”

President Herman Mashaba is now on the stage, at the #ActionSAPolicyConference. Tune in to watch his powerful remarks, LIVE: https://t.co/9bxmCfO2zw — ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 12, 2023