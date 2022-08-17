ActionSA says lack of proper procurement procedure and violation of a coalition arrangement is behind its decision to oppose a report by its coalition partner in Tshwane, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The report, which has since been withdrawn by Mayor Randall Williams, was based on the City of Tshwane acquiring alternative power.

The party was responding to the DA’s accusation that its decision is informed by its leader Herman Mashaba’s ego.

The report is on an unsolicited bid amounting to R26 billion from an energy service provider to refurbish, finance, operate, and maintain both the Pretoria West and Rooiwal Power Stations.

Opposition parties in the city objected to the report, arguing that the process should be open to other companies.

ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson, Bongani Baloyi, says the DA is using pedestrian politics.

“The tactic of the DA to reduce such an important and significant issue of R26 billion worth of potential corruption to an ego of a political party leader is baseless, quite adventurous, and quite pedestrian as well. They must respond why, number one, the mayor has issued an instruction to the staff in the city, where there’s a recording to this effect, where his chief of staff is also involved – issuing instructions about a procurement process and which service provider must be followed.”

Mayor withdraws report

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has since withdrawn the report after mounting pressure from other political parties.

Williams had tabled the report before Council on Tuesday, with the aim of public participation in leasing the City’s two coal-fired power stations that have not been in use since 2014.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says they received a proposal from a consortium that sought to convert the power stations to use gas for energy.

The City says this multi-billion rand project over the long term could have the potential to add an additional 800 megawatts to Tshwane’s grid.

However, pushback from other political parties saw Williams withdrawing the report.

Actions SA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) suggested the bid was irregular and did not meet legal requirements.

The EFF has since threatened to lay criminal charges against Williams.

The EFF Tshwane officials led by the Regional Chairperson, Cllr Obakeng Ramabodu and EFF public representatives will lay criminal charges against executive mayor, Randal Williams for undue influence in persuading municipal officials to opt for an unsolicited bid. pic.twitter.com/7CE8FmplDw — EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) August 16, 2022

ActionSA has since welcomed the withdrawal of the report, as outlined in the tweets below:

We welcome the withdrawal of the proposal for an unsolicited bid by the Mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams. This is a victory for the people of Tshwane & a vindication of a position held by ActionSA that the proposal would be unlawful.https://t.co/8fwslWrhHt — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 16, 2022