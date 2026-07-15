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ActionSA leads picket outside NPA office over Lily Mine tragedy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is pictured in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg ahead of a launch of the party’s Ward 109 branch on 08 June 2025.
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @Action4SA
Bontle Motsoatsoe

ActionSA is leading a picket outside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria on Wednesday, calling for justice and accountability.

More than a decade after the Lily Mine collapse, the bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi are still underground. Their families say they continue to wait for closure and answers.

The party says the delays have deepened the families’ pain and eroded trust in the justice system.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says, “There’s been cover ups ever since- we’re surprised even now the National Prosecuting Authority- we engaged advocate Batohi [former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi]- who at the time was in charge, and they kept on giving us reasons of still waiting for what – God knows.”

“Now that we’ve got a new head of the NPA- we’re going to obviously bring this to his attention. Is it part of the state capture that we’re seeing with Madlanga, where criminality happens- and the human rights of South Africans are trampled upon,” adds Mashaba.

Below is the full interview with Herman Mashaba:

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