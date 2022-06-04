ActionSA is launching its Eastern Cape structures in East London on Saturday.

The party started the build-up on Thursday in Nelson Mandela Bay where it will contest a ward by-election, its first in the Eastern Cape next month.

Party leader Herman Mashaba says his party aims to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power.

“We will start by identifying right now with immediate effect wards where there are by-elections where the ANC is vulnerable where we contest as a build-up to 2024. Once the ANC is removed we need to create employment opportunities for our people. Employment opportunities are not going to be created by us as government, we need to create private sectors’ incentives to really invest in this,” says Mashaba.

“We are building a multi-racial party, diverse as the people of our country – a home FOR ALL. No other party can match these achievements as a party building a home for South Africans of all backgrounds.” –@HermanMashabahttps://t.co/JdnwxhEMsy — ActionSA (@Action4SA) June 4, 2022

