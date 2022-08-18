Action SA in the City of Tshwane says while it remains committed to being part of the multi-party coalition in the metro, it is questioning whether it can continue supporting executive mayor Randall Williams.

This follows allegations of the mayor interfering with administrative processes after he allegedly directed the city manager to appoint an energy service provider without following proper procedure.

ActionSA weighs in on the issue:

The deal in question is a R26 billion initiative to refurbish, finance, operate and maintain the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations.

Williams withdrew the proposal during a council meeting this week.

“We do not have a problem with coalitions in Tshwane, we have a problem with the mayor of Tshwane. And what we will now do is collect evidence that is before us and we’ll ensure that it is provided to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. To the Public Protector, to the National Treasury and to every organ of state responsible for these particular matters and we’ll do so openly and without any delay. And what we will do is raise the question of whether or not ActionSA can continue to support Randall Williams,” says ActionSA National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont.

DA defends Williams

On Wednesday, Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga refuted claims that its Williams violated procurement procedures.

Msimanga says they are disappointed that its coalition partner, ActionSA voted against a report that will help make the City independent of Eskom and load shedding.

He adds that if they had an issue, they should’ve raised that issue during the internal caucuses, which they agreed with in the internal caucus.

“But because we are seeing now a trend where it looks like they are looking for a way to come out of the coalition agreement, they are doing what they are doing now. It is about Herman Mashaba’s ego, they’ve done this in Johannesburg before, where they threaten to move out if Mpho Phalatsi didn’t change something that they initially all agreed on and this is something we are seeing as a trend,” explains Msimanga.