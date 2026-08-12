ActionSA flags R400m transport facility left idle in Johannesburg

A R400-million transport facility in the heart of Johannesburg is standing idle while commuters and transport operators continue to struggle to access better transport infrastructure.

ActionSA says it will approach the Public Protector over what it calls an unjustified delay by the City of Johannesburg in handing over the Johannesburg International Transport Interchange (JITI) to its intended beneficiaries.

The party says it has exhausted council channels and wants the Public Protector to intervene.

The transport facility was built as a transport and retail hub for long-distance and cross-border buses, taxis and commuters, with space for close to 650 taxis and 20 buses.

ActionSA Joburg councillor Mpumi Edward says they cannot continue to have completed facilities that remain idle while there’s a great need to utilise them, simply because there is no political will from the GLU administration, led by Mayor Dada Morero.

“ActionSA will not be a bystander in matters that involve our residents. However, it cannot be correct that a city that is struggling to generate revenue neglects facilities that could assist in improving revenue collection.”