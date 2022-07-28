ActionSA councillors in the KwaDukuza Municipality north of Durban have opened a case of assault and intimidation against the African National Congress (ANC) in the council.

This after an altercation among some councillors that lead to the collapse of the council meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was to debate a motion to remove the ANC mayor and speaker.

The ANC has been running the council through a coalition with the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Arguments broke out during the sitting.

ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont says, “The ANC councillors and municipal officials working in consultation came to the municipal council today to deliberately and violently disrupt the council proceedings so that the motion could not be heard. We had municipal officials who were trying to assault councillors, we had armed protectors who went walking to the council precinct with firearms. This was the fundamental breach of the law and ActionSA has laid criminal charges against those who are involved.”

The ANC in KwaDukuza has deliberately and violently collapsed the Council Meeting in order to avoid facing a Motion of No Confidence. We will not stop until they are removed! pic.twitter.com/3Cw8TxG8pW — ActionSA (@Action4SA) July 28, 2022