ActionSA has announced that its Western Cape Provincial Chairperson, Vytjie Mentor, has stepped down from her role in order to assume new responsibilities within the party. The decision was confirmed at the party’s senate meeting yesterday evening.

President of the party, Herman Mashaba, says the decision follows a period of Mentor experiencing poor health. In a statement from the party, Mashaba says ActionSA and Mentor have agreed to the decision so as to ensure that she can fully restore her health as her recovery continues.

According to Mashaba’s statement, she remains both available and keen to contribute in other areas of the organisation, and she will continue to focus on other projects within ActionSA and lend her experience to the party’s efforts to establish and expand its national footprint.

The party’s National Director of Operations, John Moodey, will, in the interim, oversee the internal running of the party’s affairs in the province until a suitable candidate is found.

Our Senate has expressed their admiration for the work Vytjie has done to get ActionSA structures growing in the Western Cape. We celebrate such leadership!https://t.co/5rUHm5Nk7K — ActionSA (@Action4SA) June 11, 2022