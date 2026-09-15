ActionSA cleaned up Tshwane once the DA left: Dereleen James

ActionSA Mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town Dereleen James has sought to defend the progress the party has made in various municipalities across the country.

She made the comments during the SABC’s Cape Town Mayoral debate ahead of the local government elections on November 4th.

Answering a question fielded by the DA’s Mayoral Candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis, James says ActionSA cleaned up Tshwane once the DA left the city.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to have enough time to go through the list of wins of Mayor Nasiphi Moya after the DA left that city. So, Mayor, you asked. Financial turnaround. First fully funded budget since 2021. DA left it unfunded. Eskom debt cut by 25%. Liquidity increased. R11 billion debt inherited from the DA cleaned up. Now paying service dealer service providers on time. 220 km of roads resurfaced. Would you like me to carry on?”