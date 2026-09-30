ActionSA calls for probe into eThekwini contract awarded to Moriel

Action SA has called for an investigation into a multi-million rand eThekwini municipal contract awarded to Moriel Infrastructure Group.

The company is linked to Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, who has been in the news after he allegedly threatened women in a Sandton restaurant.

The R 16 million tender was awarded to Moriel to construct the North Park sewer reticulation tie-in and associated works in December 2024.

Work commenced in May 2025.

Action SA Caucus leader in the City, Zwakele Mncwango wrote to the city’s integrity investigation unit, requesting a comprehensive investigation into the contract.

Mncwango says, “The biggest question which needs some answers is the question that says how was it possible that this contract was awarded in December 2024. It’s a concern for me that why a contract would be awarded at the end of the year and begin to work five months later.”

He adds, “What was the rush of this appointment? Those are the big questions that one would need clarity on. Hence, I strongly believe that a forensic investigation or CIIU independent investigation must reveal how these non South Africans are actually robbing the system.”

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Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi.