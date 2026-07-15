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ActionSA calls for perjury finding against IDAC head

  • [FILE] Investigating Directorate against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee at Parliament on November 6, 2025.
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  • X-@JustSecuCluster
Zalene Merrington

ActionSA MP Dereleen James says the final report of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee should include a finding that the head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Advocate Andrea Johnson, should face perjury charges following her appearance before the committee in November last year.

The committee is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS), which were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year.

Committee members are currently compiling a draft report.

James says ActionSA believes Johnson’s testimony before the committee was, at times, contradictory and false.

“ActionSA calls on committee to make an express finding against Adv Andrea Johnson that her evidence was in material respect false, this constitutes possible perjury…and possibly contravention of Powers and Privileges Act. Must be referred to relevant law enforcement and to be prosecuted where necessary. A report that does not include this, plainly does not reflect the evidence…”

The Commission turns its attention to IDAC evidence

Senzo Mchunu

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters MP Leigh-Ann Mathys says the committee’s report should clearly state that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu acted irrationally when he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in 2024.

The committee is also examining allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system raised by Mkhwanazi.

Several committee members have argued that the draft report has been watered down.

Mathys says, “It must be clear that the directive was irrational. It is not clear that it was irrational. This paragraph, it’s also just so watered down.”

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