ActionSA in the Free State says it will soon write to National Treasury requesting it to invoke Section 28 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act to facilitate the blacklisting of companies that have abandoned capital projects.

The projects include a stadium in Van Stadensrus, a sports ground in Springfontein and sports facility in Lindley.

The ActionSA provincial chairperson, Patricia Kopane says the asbestos roofing project and the R400-million taxi rank in Bloemfontein are also abandoned.

“This Act provides for the establishment and endorsement of a register in order to place certain restrictions on persons and enterprises convicted of corrupt activities relating to tenders. What is clear as day, is that the Free State is milked dry by the kleptocratic ANC.”

“The simple truth is that projects are invested with the sole aim of embezzling state resources. This clearly shows that in awarding these tenders were corrupt from the outset. Contracts were given, incompetent people were appointed to manage critical assets. South Africans deserve a decisive government that will end corruption and maladministration,” adds Kopane.