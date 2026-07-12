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ActionSA announces mayoral candidates for Limpopo municipalities

  • ActionSA members congratulate new Mayoral Candidates.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: ActionSA
Jabulani Baloi

ActionSA says it wants to bring expertise and integrity to Limpopo municipalities if elected.

The party has announced five mayoral candidates for municipalities in the province.

They are Mike Ramothwala for Tzaneen, Ponani Makhubele for Giyani, former Tzaneen mayor Maripe Mangena for the Mopani district, Reuben Mosila for Letaba and Erick Mafanedza for Makhado.

Party spokesperson Tshepo Magoma says they are ready to make a mark and to improve governance across the province’s municipalities.

“ActionSA has announced a further group of mayoral candidates to key municipalities across Limpopo. It’s ready to take the fight to broken municipalities and restore accountable effective governance across the province municipalities. ActionSA’s growth across the communities is a testimony for appeal to ethical merit-based leadership we’re committed to bring to local government throughout Limpopo,” he adds.

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