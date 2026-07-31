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ActionSA says Allie will add value to election campaign

  • New ActionSA member Ayanda Allie
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  • Ayanda Allie's X
Refilwe Mekoa

ActionSA believes former Build One SA (BOSA) member of the Gauteng Legislature Ayanda Allie will add value to their campaigning strategy, ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The party announced Allie as its new 2026 election campaign ambassador for Gauteng municipalities.

Allie’s BOSA membership was terminated last week following an internal disciplinary process, and she explained that discussions of joining her new political home started last year.

“There were conversations with a couple of other organizations, but one didn’t feel at home, as one feels now with ActionSA, so it wasn’t a wake up in the morning and have a reaction of ‘Oh my god, I’ve been expelled. Where to now? Let’s rush.’ It has been time in the making, and I’d say about a year and a year and a half since I’ve met with the president. After I’ve associated with the various members of the legislature, one thought, this actually makes sense.”

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