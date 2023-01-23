Another death from the heatwave has been reported in the Kakamas region of the Northern Cape – bringing the death toll to eight. Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says action will be taken if there was negligence in the deaths.

Nxesi met with farm owners and advised them to review their working conditions for farm workers during the persistent heatwave in the area.

Northern Cape Agriculture MEC, Mase Manopole explains: “This morning we received additional information. One farmworker also succumbed, yesterday afternoon. So in total now it’s eight. So we met with the team this morning accompanied by the Minister.”

An investigation into the conditions surrounding the deaths of the farm workers is still under way.

“Whatever recommendations the investigation comes up must be implemented and if someone is found negligent they will face the law,” adds Nxesi.

It’s unclear when the report will be released.

Meanwhile, the two farm workers who survived after being hospitalised with heat stroke, consider themselves fortunate to have survived.

Labour investigates deaths of farm workers during a heatwave in Kakamas: