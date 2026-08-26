Action to be taken on implicated workers post criminal case: Emfuleni

The Emfuleni Local Municipality in the Vaal says it will await the criminal processes and its internal investigation to unfold before action can be taken against the seven employees implicated in alleged criminal activity.

The seven Emfuleni Municipality employees appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

This is over an alleged R 150 000 electricity reconnection scheme.

It is alleged that residents and businesses were charged to have their electricity illegally restored after being disconnected.

They allegedly manipulated municipal records to show reduced outstanding balances, while the original debts remained.

Mayoral Spokesperson Lucky Shashaoka says the municipality is not in a position to suspend them at this stage.

Shashaoka says, “The municipality will institute its own internal investigation; on the conclusion of such investigation, appropriate action will be taken by the municipality. So we just have to wait for two parallel processes to run: the criminal case and also the internal investigation wherein applicable labour laws will be used.”

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