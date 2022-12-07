Department of Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says a case has been opened with SAPS, following the stabbing of three officers at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Gqeberha.

The incident took place during the serving of breakfast on Wednesday.

Nxumalo says the department will use available measures in law to take action against the suspects.

“The Department of Correctional Services is to take strong action against two inmates who stabbed three of our officials this morning, as breakfast was being served. We will utilize appropriate measures available in law to take action against this unbecoming behaviour. We, therefore, wish a speedy recovery to our officials and necessary support is being provided.”