Mashaba slams DA’s burning flag ad

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba has condemned the controversial Democratic Alliance (DA) election campaign advert showcasing the burning of the national flag. Mashaba says the national flag should not be depicted as burning for political gains as it is a national symbol.

ActionSA is part of the multi-party charter led by the DA. Mashaba was speaking during an election campaign at Lenting village, Ga-Mphahlele outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

“Coming to the issue of the burning of the flag by the DA, it is a very unfortunate concerning matter. I think DA’s approach to burning our flag of the country is something that is a symbol to unite all of us South Africans, as ActionSA we take serious exception to this. If DA wants to play political games against the ANC, they must not burn symbols that unite us as a nation. If they are angry with the ANC, let them burn ANC flags.”

The DA has defended the advertisement:



Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Limpopo Premier candidate and Provincial Chairperson, Victor Mothemela says despite being the third premier candidate in Limpopo, he is confident this will not hinder the party’s success in the province.

Mothemela says he is confident the party will garner support and win the province.

“I’m the third provincial chair in our province but that doesn’t mean we are going to fail in relation to the upcoming elections. I’ve been the provincial campaign manager since ActionSA was introduced in the province. I’m the one who was making sure that we known in all the corners and areas of the province. So, in terms of changing the administration, I don’t see that it’s going to put us at a disadvantage stage. I’m confident that through my leadership with the team that is supporting me on a daily basis, we are going to conquer, and we will yield more positive results come the 29th of May 2024. “