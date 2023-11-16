Action SA KZN vows to do away with tender policies

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Action SA in KwaZulu-Natal says it would do away with tender policies in government departments and municipalities and opt to in-source should it be voted into power.

The party believes that the rewarding of tenders is one of the causes of suspected politically-related killings in the province.

Action SA Provincial Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango says, “We want to make sure that we do away with tenders, especially in cases where it can be done internally. For example, Public Works shouldn’t go out on tenders just to change light bulbs or to fix roads. We believe this can be done internally, like securities should also be employed by departments and cleaners, there is no reason why they must go out on tenders for cleaners and security.”

He adds: “The Moerane Commission revealed the fact that the root cause of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is actually tender systems, so it is for that reason we believe that we need to minimise the use of tender processes. We have lost 108 officials just because of tenders. If we do away with tenders we can really save lots of lives.”

