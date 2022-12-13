The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has urged Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to release the answers that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave to the 31 Phala Phala questions that Public Protector Bhusisiwe Mkhwebane put to the President before she got suspended.

The National Assembly is scheduled to vote tomorrow on whether to commence proceedings that would require President Ramaphosa to answer to Parliament on the Phala Phala robbery.

Head of Campaigns at the Institute of Race Relations. Gabriel Crouse says, “President Ramaphosa has given his version of events to the independent panel and has submitted a version of events to the Constitutional Court, in his appeal to have the panel report reviewed. What I want to know, and I think all South Africans deserve to know, is whether that version is the same as the version in the 31-questions, and whether there are some further details that get revealed in his answers to the 31-questions that aren’t in his version to the panel. That matters because if there’s any divergence, between his versions that would be obvious evidence, that the president is trying to cover his tracks.”

