Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has defended the office’s ongoing investigation into the Phala Phala case. Advocate Gcaleka says the office has to ensure that its reports are able to withstand all legal processes.

She received a memorandum of demands from some opposition parties who demanded that she release the report on what transpired on the President’s Limpopo farm in 2020.

They accuse Gcaleka of breaching the Executive Members Ethics Act by failing to release the report within 30 days after the complaint lodged by former State Security Agency Director-General, Arthur Fraser. Gcaleka addressed the crowd outside the offices in Pretoria.

“This office needs to do its work independently, without any fear, without any favour and without any prejudice to ensure that we produce credible reports that withstand the test of the legal process. As you are well aware, most of our reports end up in court. It is therefore important for us to ensure that we investigate diligently and we apply our minds so that in line with our actions, when we produce the report upon its completion, it is a report that is implementable,” says Gcaleka.

Gcaleka has been given seven days to respond.

