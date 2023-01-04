Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared former Speaker Thandi Modise of allegations of improper conduct or maladministration. The Public Protector investigated a complaint brought by the President of the South African Roadies Association, Freddie Nyathela.

Nyathela alleged that Modise failed and/or unduly delayed investigating his complaints of dishonesty and misdirection against four Parliamentary officials. However, Gcaleka found these claims are unsubstantiated.

Nyathela made headlines in November when he became the first witness to testify in favour of suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Unpacking Public Protector’s latest reports