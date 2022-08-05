The acting National Correctional Services Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has paid an unannounced visit to parolees in Moletjie and Seshego outside Polokwane to monitor their compliance with parole conditions.

Two parolees who reside at Seshego township outside Polokwane in Limpopo were among the parolees who were visited.

Kgaogelo Moloto and Lesiba Motlante were both released into their community after serving their minimum sentences.

Moloto and Motlante say life in prison is hard, and they are happy that they have been re-united with their families.

“It was not easy to get a parole. It is not easy to survive in prison. I always advise my community not to commit crime. They have accepted me, they see me as one of their own. People must forgive us so that we can be rehabilitated.”

Thobakgale says they are happy with the progress of rehabilitating the parolees.

“[We] started in Seshego township, we also went to Moletjie. Two villages into Moletjie, we found that our parolees, generally they do conform to their conditions of parole … [no] major incidents or violation of parole conditions. We also found that members of the community have accepted our parolees,” explains Thobakgale.