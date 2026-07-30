Acting IDAC head expected to be appointed next week: Kubayi

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says they expect to appoint an acting head for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) by next week.

Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions Head, Andy Mothibi addressed the media in Pretoria earlier.

The former head of IDAC, Advocate Andrea Johnson wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend, notifying him of her resignation after her appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

“Hopefully we should by next week have an acting head, in terms of IDAC. But we just want to make sure that vetting is being done just to make sure that everything is not going to come back. One would not have assumed that there would be this difficulty that we face because it’s an organisation that integrity should have been high. These are officers of court, whose oath of office must mean something in terms of protecting the law. But unfortunately, because as society we do have people who sometimes forget, that’s why we find ourselves here,” says Kubayi.

She has denied that the IDAC is dominated by South Africans of Indian descent. Her remarks are in response to claims on social media by some people that IDAC is dominated by South Africans of Indian descent.

“The breakdown of investigators are 81.2% are Africans, which a total of 56, 7.3% are Coloureds, which is five, 10.1% are Indians which is seven, 1,5% are Whites, which is one person. The breakdown of prosecutors are 20 which comprises 50% Africans, seven who are Indian which comprises 17.5% and White 13 which is 32.5%. It is clear from these statistics; the demographic composition is reflective of the population demographics of the country. “

VIDEO | Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs the media on developments at IDAC: