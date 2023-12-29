Acting community reflects on the legacy of late actor Mbongeni Ngema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The acting community continues to pay tribute to the late actor, Mbongeni Ngema, recognizing his significant role and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Ngema, who tragically passed away in a head-on collision near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night, is remembered for leaving an enduring impact on those he collaborated with.

Lorato Thekisho Molepo, who joined the Sarafina production in 2004 and worked closely with Ngema, shares insights into his dedication and approach to storytelling and music.

Molepo reflects on Ngema’s influence in shaping both the narrative and musical elements of their work together.

Mbongeni Ngema | Government officials pay respects to late playwright’s family:

KwaZulu-Natal-based artists have visited Ngema’s home to pay their respects.

The members of the well-known acapella group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, are among the people who came to convey their condolences.

Sibongiseni Shabalala says the entertainment fraternity has lost a legend.

“I remember Baba Ngema as a very respectful person. I remember him by his writing. All his compositions that he wrote spoke directly. I remember the song that he composed with my father. That was during the time when us Africans were fighting amongst each other. The song encouraged people and just reminded them that we are all of the same colour whether you are Venda or you are Zulu.”

Mbongeni Ngema | Sello Maake Ka-Ncube pays tribute to the late playwright: