ACT members up in arms over Magashule’s son-in-law getting FS seat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some members of the African Congress for Transformation party (ACT) in Free State have expressed their dissatisfaction over the appointment of David Mkhabela to represent the party as a member of the Provincial Legislature.

Mkhabela was sworn in as a member of the Provincial Legislature today.

Party member Maria Temeki says they are unimpressed by the decision made by party leader Ace Magashule to elect Mkhabela to represent them.

Mkhabela is Magashule’s son-in-law.

ACT acquired a single seat in the Legislature during the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Temeki says they will not tolerate Magashule’s lack of professionalism.

“If that particular person has that potential or the capacity of leading this organisation while he failed to have even a single seat in Pretoria. Now, when he fails, he took the very same person to deploy him in Free State into our legislature what comes to our surprise, is that man, is his son-in-law. The way he operates, we are not going to tolerate that, there are a lot of people who were working hard for ACT. We were not expecting such a thing in Free State, so we need this thing to be stopped now, not tomorrow.”