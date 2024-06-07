ACSA to provide update following bomb scare incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it will provide an update today following an incident in which law enforcement agencies were deployed to Cape Town International Airport on Thursday evening.

The deployment was made after the crew of a departing flight was alerted to a possible security threat.

ACSA has confirmed that airport management was at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols.

MEDIA STATEMENT

7 June 2024

A passenger on flight FA102 from the Cape Town International Airport says they were not informed about a possible security threat until they were airborne.

Passenger Tony Gaffane says they were initially informed about operational problems.

“What happened is that we actually got onto the flight around 30 minutes before departure. And while we were on the flight, we were told that there was some operational issues that needed to be taken care of and a few security checks by the pilot and the flight crew. When we got into the other plane that’s when we saw it on the news. We basically saw tweets from Airports Company South Africa saying that there was a bomb scare.”