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ACSA says jet fuel supplies remain stable

  • A plane being fueled
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Nosipho Radebe

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed aviation jet fuel supply remains stable, with up to six days of stock at OR Tambo International Airport. The reassurance comes after airlines were left scrambling this week following an unplanned shutdown at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa Refinery.

It supplies up to 80% of jet-fuel demand at OR Tambo International Airport.

ACSA says Cape Town International Airport meanwhile has around four and a half days of stock cover. The airports’ supply also remains secured through the Astron refinery.

ACSA adds that it’s monitoring fuel stocks daily across its network and will activate crisis-management measures if reserves at any airport fall below three days’ cover.

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