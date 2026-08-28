ACSA says jet fuel supplies remain stable

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed aviation jet fuel supply remains stable, with up to six days of stock at OR Tambo International Airport. The reassurance comes after airlines were left scrambling this week following an unplanned shutdown at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa Refinery.

It supplies up to 80% of jet-fuel demand at OR Tambo International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa says jet fuel supplies across its major airports remain stable despite an unplanned shutdown at the Natref refinery, which could affect Jet A-1 availability from early September. https://t.co/LqKQvDwWzN#GovZAUpdates pic.twitter.com/TdMT68i7rC — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) August 28, 2026

ACSA says Cape Town International Airport meanwhile has around four and a half days of stock cover. The airports’ supply also remains secured through the Astron refinery.

ACSA adds that it’s monitoring fuel stocks daily across its network and will activate crisis-management measures if reserves at any airport fall below three days’ cover.

RELATED VIDEO | Spotlight on impact of rising jet fuel prices

