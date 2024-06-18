ACSA ready for arrival of heads of state at OR Tambo Airport

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it is ready for the arrival of foreign heads of state at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the Presidential Inauguration tomorrow.

In a statement, ACSA says in line with its safety and security protocols and in collaboration with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation the arriving heads of state will be met by members of the national ceremonial guard and accompanied by ceremonial dancers.

The company says a special facilitation gate that is used by heads of national government, foreign ministers, and guests of government arriving and departing on international flights has been allocated for the duration of the week.

ACSA Regional General Manager Jabulani Khambule says, “I can confirm that ACSA is ready to not only handle the pressure and logistics for the arrival of foreign heads of state to the country but also to ensure that all necessary security checks and measures are in place for the arrival of these dignitaries.”

Khambule says, “A multi-stakeholder approach involving various law enforcement agencies has been put in place to activate the additional security measures required at the airport, as has been successfully implemented in the past whenever we’ve welcomed heads of state.”

Travellers are advised that there will be limited access to the airport precinct due to several road closures and high police activity this week.

STATEMENT – ACSA on the arrival of foreign heads of state: