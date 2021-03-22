The JCC has ordered Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to apologise for his remarks on Israel.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and DEISI International have been picketing outside the Constitutional Court in support of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The Judicial Conduct Committee ordered Mogoeng to apologise following comments made in 2020 in a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post, in which he quoted from the Bible and claimed that he was praying for Israel.

Mogoeng said as a Christian the verses made it impossible for him to be opposed to the state of Israel.

He further said that South Africa should be open to looking at its International Relations policy broadly on the Middle East crisis and consider playing a bridging role between the Israelis and Palestinians.

However, some activist groups took issue with this and accused Mogoeng of making politically motivated statements and the JCC found him to have contravened the Judicial Code of Conduct and ordered that he apologises for the remarks.

The Chief Justice is appealing the finding and the ACDP as well as the DEISI International believe that he is doing the right thing.

WATCH: Now, a prayer session for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng by ACDP members at the Constitutional Court. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/Z08fQNMRv9 — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) March 22, 2021

ACDP leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, says Mogoeng did not violate any laws.

“Political controversy is not in saying ‘I am praying for Israel.’ Anybody who says it is political controversy, rather let them say it is biblical controversy to say we pray for the peace of Jerusalem. It is not political controversy. The Chief Justice, what he did was biblical. From the biblical point of view, he cannot be faulted.

So the Chief Justice did not violate any constitutional provision. He is standing on the Constitution and he did not use his rights when he became a Chief Justice,” said during the picket at the Constitutional Court, in Johannesburg.

