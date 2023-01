The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has confirmed the passing of Lydia Meshoe, the wife to the party leader Kenneth Meshoe.

The ACDP says Lydia Meshoe served as a party member in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

It says funeral details will be announced in due course.

Lydia was the first candidate at ACDP Provincial Gauteng Election List 2014 from 22nd April 2014 until 7th May 2014

She was the provincial legislature member at Gauteng Provincial Legislature.