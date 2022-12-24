The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says it would like to see more private sector involvement when it comes to electricity generation. This after Eskom released its report for the financial year ending March 2022.

Eskom’s board chairperson Mpho Makwana and CEO Andre de Ruyter, released the results during a virtual media briefing. The power utility has delayed the publication of the results twice this year after failing to appoint external auditors.

De Ruyter announced that the state-owned company had reported a net loss of R12.3 billion for the year under review. This is down from R25 billion the previous year.

ACDP Chief Whip Steve Swart says the private sector should play an active role is addressing the country’s energy crisis.

“How can it be acceptable to have load shedding during holidays when most companies are closed. Government must be held accountable. ACDP hopes that in 2023 the private sector will play much bigger role in generation of much needed additional power to fix the crisis facing our nation.”

Eskom releases its delayed 2021/2022 financial results: